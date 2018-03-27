WWE Raw Results: John Cena continues to look for a response from The Undertaker

WWE Raw: John Cena delivered a chokeslam on The Kane. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw: John Cena delivered a chokeslam on The Kane. (Source: WWE)

Even as John Cena’s desperate attempt at getting The Undertaker to respond to his WrestleMania challenge continued for one more week, he was once again left disappointed. Cena managed to overcome Kane in Raw’s main event, using some of The Undertaker’s patent moves in the process, and lashed out at The Deadman for failing to respond. The question continues to linger – has Undertaker left Cena without an opponent for the biggest night in WWE year?

Even as Cena’s goading falters, The Undertaker’s brother Kane came out to defend his honour for a second straight week. In a No Disqualification Match, Cena came out on top and had made it clear who he was fighting in his head. Cena’s usage of The Undertaker’s trademark sitting bolt upright and chokeslam would only add to antagonise the Phenom. After the win — via a savage Attitude Adjustment through a table — the 16-time World Champion expressed surprise that The Demon of Death Valley hadn’t made his presence known at any point during the match.

As he left the ring, Cena said, “I hope for the sake of all that is good inside this ring I see you next week.” To add one final jab to the Undertaker, he performed the Deadman’s signature throat-slash motion straight into the camera as Raw went off the air.

WWE Raw Results:

Roman Reigns confronted Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Nia Jax def. Mickie James

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak & TJP

Intercontinental Champion The Miz confronted The Miztourage on “Miz TV”

Asuka def. Jamie Frost

“Woken” Matt Hardy declared for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Sasha Banks confronted Bayley

Braun Strowman def. Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus

Absolution confronted Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Miztourage

Elias def. Rhyno

