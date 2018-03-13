WWE Raw results: John Cena issues challenge to The Undertaker at Wrestlemania

John Cena asked WWE Universe if they wish to see The Undertaker return for another match. (Source: WWE) John Cena asked WWE Universe if they wish to see The Undertaker return for another match. (Source: WWE)

After failing to clinch the victory in the six-pack challenge against WWE Champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin for the title match at WWE Fastlane on Sunday, John Cena found himself in an unfamiliar territory. The 16-time World Champion had no clear road to Wrestlemania. The leader of the Cenation came to Monday Night Raw this week and said that now that his “Plan B” has failed, he is once again going back to “plan A”, and issued a challenge to the Phenom, The Undertaker at Wrestlemania.

Cena admitted that he has failed in the recent months to cash in on the opportunities that have been given to him and said he has all but one shot to make it to Wrestlemania this year- to fight against the Deadman. He went on to add that the WWE authorities have told him that the fight cannot happen because The Undertaker is the only one who is not letting it happen.

He added that he has already made up his mind that he is attending the Wrestlemania as a fan and hence has nothing to lose in case The Undertaker refuses to accept the challenge. But he added that the only reason why he would refuse to accept would be because of his “ego” and he will play against it.

Cena went amid the WWE Universe sitting in the crowd and asked them if they want to see him become a victim of the Tombstone at the Showcase of the Immortals on the grandest stage. The WWE Universe responded to Cena with a thunderous “YES” chants following which he dared The Deadman to “One. More. Match.”

