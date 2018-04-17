WWE Raw Results: Jinder Mahal loses United States Championship title to Jeff Hardy

WWE Raw Results: Jeff Hardy beat Jinder Mahal to win the US Championship title. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw Results: Jeff Hardy beat Jinder Mahal to win the US Championship title. (Source: WWE)

WWE roster has been shuffled about in the aftermath of Wrestlemania. Soon after, United State Champion Jinder Mahal jumped ship from Smackdown Live to WWE Raw and was put to test his credentials early on. And his switch to the Red brand didn’t get off to the best of starts. Put in to face Jeff Hardy in an impromptu title defense, The Modern Day Maharaja lost his newly acquired title belt and resulted in him seething in anger.

His own imperious attitude can be to blame in him being in this situation. It provoked Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to put an open invitation for any WWE Superstar as a title challenger. As Hardy answered to that call, The Modern Day Maharaja started the better of the two and it gave an impression that the Superstar Shake-up would go the same way that it did when he had joined Smackdown Live. But Hardy made his way back into the match, shutting down Sunil Singh’s attempted interference before catching Mahal in the Twist of Fate. An epic Swanton Bomb later and Jeff was US Champion for the first time and the newest Superstar to complete the Grand Slam.

Also on the show, Samoa Joe confronted Roman Reigns even as the latter addressed Brock Lesnar. Joe reminded Reigns that despite his boasting, Lesnar had got the better of The Big Dog on each turn. When they collide at Backlash, Joe vowed to put Reigns to sleep when his ambition of beating Lesnar in a steel cage match at Greatest Royal Rumble was over.

WWE Raw Results:

Jeff Hardy def. Jinder Mahal to become the new United States Champion

The Riott Squad attacked Bayley and Sasha Banks

The Authors of Pain def. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appeared on “Miz TV”

“Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Revival to win the Tag Team Eliminator

Ember Moon def. Mickie James

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacked Titus Worldwide

Samoa Joe confronted Roman Reigns

Natalya def. Mandy Rose; Ronda Rousey fought with Sonya Deville

Breezango def. Cesaro & Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley & Bobby Roode def. The Miz, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & The Miztourage

