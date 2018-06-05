WWE Raw Results: Finn Balor exacts revenge on Kevin Owens ahead of Money In the Bank

Balor performed a Coup de Grace from the rungs and went on to symbolically collect the Money in the Bank briefcase. (Source: WWE) Balor performed a Coup de Grace from the rungs and went on to symbolically collect the Money in the Bank briefcase. (Source: WWE)

Finn Balor was denied a win over Brawn Strowman last week when Kevin Owens interfered and and prevented him from hitting his opponent with a second Coup de Grace. On Monday night, Balor exacted revenge on Owens and provided what has to be a preview to the Money in the Bank match. Owens was dominant in the beginning, targeting Balor’s arm. Balor did make his way back but Owens managed to get him hanging at the corner and started putting his boots through him, leading the referee to pull him away.

Owens then brought out the ladder and proceeded to symbolically snatch the Money in the Bank briefcase but ended up attempting to hit Balor with a Frog Splash from the rungs. That turned out to be a mistake as Balor ended up pulling Owens down and knocking him out by smashing his head on the ladder. He then performed a Coup de Grace from the rungs and went on to symbolically collect the Money in the Bank briefcase.

RAW Results:

Elias & Jinder Mahal def. Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns

James Harden def. Curt Hawkins via Disqualification

Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax def. Natalya

Braun Strowman def. Bobby Roode

The B-Team won a Tag Team Battle Royal to earn the right to challenge “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt

for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Sami Zayn confronted Bobby Lashley

The Riott Squad def. Sasha Banks, Ember Moon & Bayley via Disqualification

Big Show introduced the Special Olympics athletes of Team Texas

Finn Bálor def. Kevin Owens via Disqualification

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd