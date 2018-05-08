WWE Raw Results: Finn Balor beats Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn to enter Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Finn Balor qualified for Money in the Bank Ladder Match. (Source: WWE) Finn Balor qualified for Money in the Bank Ladder Match. (Source: WWE)

With the Money in the Bank pay-per-view a month away, this week’s Raw became all about the opportunity to qualify for the Ladder match at the event and get a chance to grab the suitcase with the contract to challenge the WWE Champion at any point within one year. First up, it was the monster Braun Strowman who grabbed the big win against Kevin Owens to book the first spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In Women’s competition, former NXT Champion Ember Moon defeated Sasha Banks and RubyRiott to become the first women in the match.

In the main event of the evening, the Demon King Finn Balor came out on top after he made the most of the interference from Jinder Mahal to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match to book a spot in the Ladder Match at the pay-per-view. The match saw The Big Dog Roman Reigns, who was riding high on confidence after winning over Samoa Joe at Backlash, take an early advantage into the match and taking total control. It forced Balor and Zayn to form a temporary alliance as the latter struck him with a Helluva Kick at the audience barrier, followed by a Coup de Grace by Balor.

But Reigns found a way into the match big time and super-punched Balor in the ready, setting him up for a Spear. But just when it looked the former Shield member will take up the win, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal came out of nowhere and attacked Reigns from behind. Zayn tried to take the advantage and struck him with another Helluva Kick. But before he could go for the covers, Balor hit him with a sling blade followed by a Coup De Grace. He went down to cover as the referee made the three count, giving him a much-needed victory.

With the win, Balor qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder match at the pay-per-view next month along with the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman.

WWE Raw Results:

Braun Strowman def. Kevin Owens to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Baron Corbin & The Revival def. No Way Jose & Titus Worldwide

Ember Moon def. Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Bobby Lashley revealed his family history to Renee Young

Jinder Mahal def. Chad Gable

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Bobby Roode def. Elias

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins def. Mojo Rawley

Raw Tag Team Champions “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd