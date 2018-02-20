WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman makes a mark before Elimination Chamber

Braun Strowman beat The Miz on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Braun Strowman beat The Miz on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

On Monday Night Raw in Phoenix, Arizona, the focus remained firmly on Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match in Las Vegas. There were no gimmicks, no talks, out-and-out wrestling as competitors – men and women – looked to make their mark before the pay-per-view event. As advertised, the show kicked off with the gauntlet match where all the male WWE Superstars competing in the Elimination Chamber match went up against the other in consecutive matches. But in the end, it was Braun Strowman who triumphed and as he does – left a serious mark.

Prior to the first-ever seven-man Elimination Chamber match, all men lined up to highlight why they would win the match on Sunday and then go on to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. As the match stretched for over an hour, it appeared to be the longest one in WWE history. But as Strowman put the brakes on The Miz, leaving the Miztourage in tatters too, and added multiple powerslams just to appease the crowd.

Much before the Monster Among Men waltzed down the ring, it was Seth Rollins who caught the limelight with a Herculean effort that saw him compete for a staggering an hour and five minutes. Entering at No 2, he beat fellow Shield Brother Roman Reigns (No 1) and John Cena (No 3). Elias brought his run to an end with a Drift Away as Rollins spent his energy on high risk maneuvers. Finn Balor followed up and attacked Elias’ battered ribs and finished off the job with a Coup de Grace.

The Miztourage played a key role throughout and their presence allowed The Miz to steal the win over Balor with a Skull-Crushing Finale. However, The Miz’s facial expression changed as Strowman’s music played as the final entrant. The Gift of Destruction began by chasing down the Intercontinental Champion as he scrambled for cover. Soon enough, a Running Powerslam got the job done.

WWE RAW RESULTS

Braun Strowman def. Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. the Miz (Gauntlet Match)

Titus Worldwide def. Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus

Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

