WWE Raw Results: Elias seizes advantage for Elimination Chamber match

Elias beat John Cena and Braun Strowman in a three-way match on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Elias beat John Cena and Braun Strowman in a three-way match on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

Elias seized a massive advantage for the Elimination Chamber match on WWE Raw’s main event but he had to work hard for it. He will be the last man to get out of the steel enclosure at the upcoming Raw PPV after he got the better of John Cena and Braun Strowman. The fact that he will be the last to enter the ring in the match only adds to his chances of going on to win the match and compete against Brock Lesnar at WreslteMania for the Universal Title. However, on Monday night, Elias didn’t get the time to celebrate with Monster Among Men not exactly pleased with the outcome of the contest.

Statistically speaking, Number 5 and 6 – second last and last – entrants in the Elimination Chamber match are more likely to win the massive contest prior to WrestleMania and Elias ensured he would be a leading contender for it. Statistically speaking at least. But to make sure that happens, he needs to circumvent the challenge of WWE Superstars like Strowman who have been vying for the belt for some time now.

The first three men who were confirmed for the Chamber competition – John Cena, Strowman and Elias – clashed to become the last entrant into the match on February 25. At the start, predictably, Strowman dominated the proceedings. With the giant dominating all the way, Cena and Elias found it wise to join forces to continue in the match. It took two trips into the ring post, one into the steps, a set of steps to the face, a guitar to the back and an Attitude Adjustment on the steps to finally get him down.. momentarily at least.

Strowman wasn’t gone for long through. As he returned, Elias was ready to attack. He dodged an incoming Five-Knuckle Shuffle from Cena and sent the WWE Superstar straight into a Running Powerslam. A shove of Strowman through the ropes and Elias made the opportunity count to steal the pin for himself. Not pleased with the end result, Strowman went ballistic and dished out multiple Running Powerslams to both Superstars well after the bell had rung.

Also on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns booked his place in the Elimination Chamber match by getting the better of Bray Wyatt. Intercontinental champion The Miz also qualified by beating The Apollo Crews.

For the first-ever Women’s match at the Elimination Chamber, Kurt Angle named the competitors with Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville going up against the champion Alexa Bliss. Nia Jax was not named in the match as she would take on Asuka in a one-on-one match at the pay-per-view to have an opportunity at WrestleMania.

WWE Raw Results:

Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Finn Bálor & Karl Anderson def. The Revival

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak & Tony Nese

Asuka def. Bayley

Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Apollo Crews to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus def. Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns via Disqualification

Nia Jax def. Vanessa Floyd

Mickie James def. Sonya Deville

Elias def. John Cena and Braun Strowman to earn the No. 6 entry position in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

