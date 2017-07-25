WWE Raw Results: Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins unite to defeat the Miz and The Miztourage

Dean ambrose and Seth Rollins defeat the Miz and the Miztourage Dean ambrose and Seth Rollins defeat the Miz and the Miztourage

Following a victory over the Miz and his Miztourage in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match main event on Raw, Seth Rollins extended his fist to his former Shield brother Dean Ambrose.

The two former Shield members Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins managed to recapture enough of the old magic to outlast The Miz and The Miztourage in Raw’s 2-on-3 Handicap main event. The two hit suicide dives at the same time. Rollins ultimately hit Miz with a springboard knee to set up Ambrose for the pin and the win.

The Revival defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson looked like they would add to their list of accolades by becoming the first tandem to defeat the two-time NXT Tag Team Champions on Raw. However, when Matt and Jeff quickly hit the ring to pick the bones of The Revival after the match, Dash and Dawson managed to get away before a Swanton Bomb could truly take the Top Guys out.

Jason Jordan defeat Curt Hawkins

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan decimated his foe with an array of impressive takedowns that left The Prince of Queens no recourse but to elbow Jordan in the head in hopes of stopping him cold. And, well, they worked as he defeated Hawkins to win the match.

Big Cass def. Enzo Amore

The Queens-born big man (Big Cass) held Amore hostage to slow Big Show’s advance, who came to the rescue after Cass refused to stop the beating, then threw him into the giant and flattened Show with a street-style mugging.

