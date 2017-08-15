WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar tackles Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe ahead of Summerslam

The encounter between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his challengers didn’t stay civil for long. The encounter between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his challengers didn’t stay civil for long.

A week before Summerslam, which will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more, WWE Raw gave a preview what is in store next week. The highlight of the show The face-to-face-to-face-to-face encounter between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe which didn’t stay civil for long.

However, the night began with, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins were brought back together after fighting it out. This was after Cesaro & Sheamus decided to attack their rivals leaving Raw General Manager Kurt Angle immediately sanctioned a Tag Team Title Match between the two duos at SummerSlam.

Later on, Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax to earn the opportunity to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. Also, Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

But it was in the main event in the evening where chaos erupted between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe, six nights before their monumental Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam.

Lesnar’s challengers surfaced one by one: first Samoa Joe, then Braun Strowman and finally Roman Reigns. The Big Dog quickly speared Joe in retaliation for The Samoan Submission Machine costing him his Last Man Standing Match against The Gift of Destruction the week prior, and Strowman disposed of Reigns with a Running Powerslam.

That left The Beast and The Monster Among Men alone in the ring, and while they made quick work of the legion of security Kurt Angle had hired to enclose the ring, the near-entirety of the Raw locker room barely managed to separate them, though Lesnar and Strowman briefly broke free to land a few wild punches. The rest will have to wait until Sunday and the titanic main event that could change Raw as we know it.

RAW Results:

Bray Wyatt defeated Finn Bálor

Mickie James defeated Emma

Jason Jordan defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz via Disqualification

Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz & The Miztourage

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd