WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe come to blows; The Hardy Boyz fail to regain Tag Team title

WWE Raw on Monday night in Cajundome Lafayette, Los Angeles was all sorts of spicy as Brock Lesnar came good on his promise of making first appearance since winning the title at Wrestlemania and confronting the new contender in Samoa Joe. Joe had a week back attacked and put Lesnar’s manager to sleep with an incapacitating Coquina Clutch which didn’t go down well with The Beast who announced that he will take the attack to Samoa Joe. And that is exactly how things transpired within the first few minutes of Raw kicking off.

As the two stared down each other on Raw with both behemoths in the ring at the same time, things got a little hotter and antsy when Joe headbutted Lesnar to the ground. Not one to back down, Lesnar and Joe exchanged brutal blows with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle needing to send down security to stop the WWE Superstars. But with no stopping the two, Angle resorted to asking nearly the entire Raw roster to separate the two – only barely.

If the trailer was this good, their showdown at Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view as a full, uncut movie would be a spectacular watch. Joe’s Coquina Clutch against Lesnar’s F5, a lovely contest!

In Raw’s marquee match on the night, Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus went up against The Hardy Boyz in a first two-out-of-three-falls title match. The Alabaster Gladiator, Sheamus, won his team the first fall after delivering a Brogue Kick on Jeff Hardy. The contest was down to one-fall each after Matt Hardy slammed Cesaro into a turnbuckle and executing a Twist of Fate.

In the final fall, Jeff delivered a Swanton Bomb on Sheamus, but Cesaro prevented a defeat by pulling the Scottish wrestler from the ring. This resulted in a brawl outside the square circle which ended in a double count-out. As a result, the match ended in a draw, allowing Cesaro & Sheamus to retain their titles.

WWE Raw Results:

Elias Samson def. Dean Ambrose

Cedric Alexander def. Noam Dar

Seth Rollins confronted Bray Wyatt

Apollo Crews def. Kalisto

Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Dana Brooke def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma

Heath Slater & Rhyno def. Intercontinental Champion The Miz & a bear

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville attacked Rich Swann

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match ended in a draw

