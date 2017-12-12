WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar still without an opponent for Royal Rumble

WWE Raw main event saw Braun Strowman take on Kane. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw main event saw Braun Strowman take on Kane. (Source: WWE)

The main event on WWE Raw at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio pitted Kane against Braun Strowman – two men who had been at each other’s throats in the past few weeks – in order to determine Brock Lesnar’s opponent for the 2018 Royal Rumble in his defence of the Universal Championship. And yet, when the dust had settled on the show, there was still no opponent with both men failing to control their anger and go on to win the match. With days reducing for the pay-per-view, it puts the ball in Raw General Manager Kurt Angle’s court as to how he handles it. And, it doesn’t need saying that it would be a tricky predicament.

Last week, Kane challenged Strowman to determine who is the biggest beast on the show. The staks were increased on Monday when it was announced that the winner would go on to face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in January. The answer, however, wasn’t so simple to find.

With their previous few encounters resulting in the ring getting destroyed, the WWE officials made sure that wasn’t going to be the case and result in an indecisive conclusion to the main event. However, they couldn’t stop their monstrosity going out of bounds. Strowman kicked out of two Chokeslams and Kane kicked out of one, with the two giants brawling into the WWE Universe. There, Strowman plowed Kane through the barricade as the referee counted to count them out. Eventually, the count reached 10 and there was no winner.

Yet, the two kept going hammer and tongs against each other with the final bell sounding repeatedly. The two used steel steps, furniture dollies and a steel chair that ended with The Monster Among Men sending Kane through a table with a Running Powerslam. Strowman may have had the bragging rights and the man standing up, the result mattered in the grand scheme of things and Lesnar continued to be without an opponent. Perhaps, The Beast will have something to say on the situation when he returns next week.

WWE Raw Results:

The Shield brawled with Samoa Joe, Cesaro & Sheamus

Paige & Mandy Rose def. Bayley & Mickie James

Finn Bálor def. Curtis Axel

Seth Rollins def. Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus

Cedric Alexander def. Mustafa Ali, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari (“Second Chance” Fatal 4-Way Match)

Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns def. Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro

Absolution attacked Asuka

Samoa Joe def. Dean Ambrose

Braun Strowan vs. Kane ended in a Double Count-out

