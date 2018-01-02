WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar suffers Kane’s fury before Royal Rumble

Kane sent Brock Lesnar to the canvas on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Kane sent Brock Lesnar to the canvas on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

On the first WWE Raw of the year, Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring to address his upcoming triple threat match against Kane and Braun Strowman at Royal Rumble and was left in a heap before a small army of WWE superstars had to intervene to stop the brawl. It puts into question whether Kane can bring the same fury into the match come the first PPV of the year in the Royal Rumble.

Kane has survived in the WWE industry for a long time and knows the ins and outs of the sport. He knows some opponents can be tricky to counter even with difference between the size – such as Rey Mysterio in the past. But, taking down Brock Lesnar is not an easy feat. It needs sheer power, vigour and strategy. That is exactly what Kane proposed to Strowman – that he and Monster Among Men join up forces for the Royal Rumble match. But that idea was rejected by Strowman.

So, when Lesnar and Paul Heyman arrived to ring in “The Year of The Beast” to promise domination at Royal Rumble, Kane made it a point to interfere. Strowman was nowhere to be found when Kane made his way to the ring and held his own to deliver a Chokeslam that seemingly put down The Beast Incarnate. Until Lesnar sat bolt upright, quite similar to what Kane does, and sent the Big Red Machine tumbling over the top rope. It instigated a fight that needed the efforts of the locker room to quell the mess.

WWE Raw, in Miami, Florida, began with General Manager Kurt Angle addressing the first ever women’s match at the Royal Rumble. He made clear that it would have the same rules as that of the men’s match. That would mean 30 entrants, eliminations to occur when the WWE Superstars go over the top rope and both their feet touch the floor with the eventual winner getting a championship match at WrestleMania.

WWE Raw Results:

Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews

Raw Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan def. Cesaro

Asuka def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman def. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe

Cedric Alexander & Goldust def. Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari

Finn Bálor, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. Elias & The Miztourage

Kane attacked Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

