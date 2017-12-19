WWE Raw Results: Kurt Angle announces Brock Lesnar’s opponent for Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar would defend his Universal Title against both Kane and Braun Strowman. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar would defend his Universal Title against both Kane and Braun Strowman. (Source: WWE)

A week after Kane and Braun Strowman battled each other to a double count-out on Monday night Raw to determine who faces Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble, the decision fell into General Manager Kurt Angle’s lap. To decide the match that would see Lesnar defend his Universal Title, both Strowman and Kane walked out to make their case to Angle. Not eager to see the decision being made without his “input”, Lesnar and Paul Heyman walked out to the ring to kick off Raw in Richmond.

Before Lesnar could make much of a reasoning, The Olympic Hero declared on the spot that Lesnar would defend his title against BOTH Kane and Strowman in a Triple Threat Match and left the ring immediately before the scuffle started. And when it did, Lesnar got the better of both Strowman and Kane, although The Big Red Machine sat right up following the F5 that could only shut him down momentarily.

Later in the night, following a weekly recital, Elias announced himself as the first superstar into the 2018 Royal Rumble match – scheduled for January 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Such an honor to announce the first-ever women's #RoyalRumble match on #Raw tonight. @WWE's female Superstars raise the bar every chance they get & I can't wait to see them make history once again at the #RoyalRumble next month. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/Cerus16pWC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2017

Speaking of Royal Rumble, WWE Commissioner Stephanie McMahon’s entry to the ring interrupted the melee in the main event. After reminding the women of the strides they had made over the past two years and the barriers they continue to break, Stephanie announced that a historic decision had made which would see the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

WWE Raw Results and key moments:

Seth Rollins def. Jason Jordan

Finn Bálor & Hideo Itami def. The Miztourage

Cedric Alexander def. Drew Gulak to earn the right to challenge Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Asuka def. Alicia Fox

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus & Samoa Joe def. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan

The Revival def. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Elias declared for the 2018 Royal Rumble Match

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match

