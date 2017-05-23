WWE Raw Results: Bray Wyatt has momentum on his side before heading into Fatal five-way, Paul Heyman addresses Finn Balor

The newer team of Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe was the more polished one than Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. (Source: WWE) The newer team of Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe was the more polished one than Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. (Source: WWE)

In just two weeks, Roman Reigns, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe will battle in an Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way that just might change the course of the New Era. And apparently, none of them feels like waiting until then to fight.

In the middle of a match between Reigns and Wyatt — sanctioned by Kurt Angle after Reigns interrupted The Reaper of Souls’ opening sermon, wherein he claimed he was the only man who could defeat Brock Lesnar — Samoa Joe crashed the ring and locked The Big Dog in the Coquina Clutch, much to Wyatt’s delight. The interference made Reigns the winner via disqualification.

Conspicuous by his absence in Raw’s opening four-way brawl was Finn Bálor, the fifth man in the high-stakes Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way. But the Irish Superstar clearly caught the eye of one particular individual with a vested interest in the Fatal 5-Way: Paul Heyman.

In fact, Heyman even went so far as to say that a Bálor victory was the outcome he was pulling for, wishing Finn luck on Lesnar’s behalf. Bálor responded by giving Heyman a message for The Conqueror in return: That he would indeed win the Fatal 5-Way and reclaim the Universal Title that he never lost.

After this Finn Balor went on to face Karl Anderson and defeated him comfortably.

It’s every man for himself in two weeks at Extreme Rules, but on Raw’s main event, two teams of the Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way competitors had to coexist. That’s a lofty goal, especially when the teams are Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe (who’ve been trading cheap shots for two weeks) or Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns (everyone knows the history there).

Oddly enough, the newer team was the more polished one: Rollins & Reigns were arguing from the start over who would begin the match. At the end Wyatt quickly hauled Reigns out of the ring and hit him with Sister Abigail, while Joe put The Kingslayer to sleep with the Coquina Clutch for the win.

WWR Raw Results:

Akira Tozara def. Ariya Daivari

Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox

Kalisto def. Apollo Crews

Raw Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy def. Sheamus to choose the stipulation for the Raw Tag Team Title Match at Extreme Rules

Austin Aries def. Tony Nese

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James

Elias Samson def. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose via Disqualification.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd