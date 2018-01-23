WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman reigns supreme against Brock Lesnar, Kane before Royal Rumble

Braun Strowman put Brock Lesnar through a table. (Source: WWE) Braun Strowman put Brock Lesnar through a table. (Source: WWE)

Ahead of their big main event at WWE Royal Rumble, on the 25th anniversary of the WWE Raw, Braun Strowman continued his demolition show over Kane and Brock Lesnar. With the show featuring legends over the years such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, members of the D-Generation X, Undertaker, Ric Flair, AJA to name a few, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle avoided making an appearance but had to face the cold hard truth of bringing the trio into the same place without hell breaking loose. He was wrong.

With Superstars and Legends surrounding the ring to possibly ensure things don’t go out of hands, there was little they could do against the manhandling of Strowman that has seen him bringing down a backstage structure and topple a truck in the past two weeks. Strowman and Kane made their way to the ring first but were contained by the superstars in the middle. However, as Lesnar’s agent announced, he had come to the show with the express purpose of a fight and that is exactly what he got.

Hearing those words, the Superstars quickly left the ring as the three readied for a brawl. The Beast quickly clotheslined Strowman on the ramp and went on to deliver an F5 on Kane. But the Monster Among Men was quick to get back to his feet and brought down Lesnar. He continued the rampage by planting Brock through the announcer’s table with a Running Powerslam. With that, the show ended but we all know – with the behemoths, it is never done.

In another big moment from the show featuring current roster, The Miz defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Intercontinental champion. For a long time, The Miz had delivered as far as the title was concerned and the 25th anniversary of Raw was no different. Just hours after declaring himself for the Royal Rumble match, The A-Lister wrapped a title around his waist for the eighth time.

Helped by the Miztourage, he got the opening after Reigns began the match in complete confidence and dominance. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were then thrown out of the ring area by the referee but not before running a final interference that allowed Miz to deliver a Skull-Crushing Finale. Even though he pulled out of a defeat, Miz made the most of a turnbuckle he had hidden to duck out of a Spear. The blow was enough for The Miz to pick up the 1-2-3.

WWE Raw Results:

Stone Cold Steve Austin attacked Mr McMahon

Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James def. Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville & Alicia Fox

The Undertaker returned to Raw

The Miz def. Roman Reigns to become the new Intercontinental Champion

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan appeared on The Peep Show

Bray Wyatt def. “Woken” Matt Hardy

John Cena confronted Elias

Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Titus Worldwide ended in a No Contest

D-Generation X reunite

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Revival

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Kane brawled

