WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman extends monstrosity on to John Cena

Braun Strowman sent John Cena crashing on to steel steps. (Source: WWE) Braun Strowman sent John Cena crashing on to steel steps. (Source: WWE)

Braun Strowman had ‘thrown’ The Big Show through the steel cage last week after taking some beating early on. On Monday, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on WWE Raw, Strowman continued his massive beating on the new entrant to the red brand to show who is the person to beat. At the end, the result would read a win for Cena, via disqualification, but the WWE Superstar didn’t leave with a smile on his face. In a monster of a match, Strowman lost but still created carnage with Cena at the receiving end.

From the get go, it was clear Strowman was most interested in dismantling Cena rather than defeating him. Even when Cena, 16-time World Champion, got into the fight, Strowman was right back to never give Cena a chance. After an Attitude Adjustment sent Strowman out of the ring, The Monster Among Men used the steel steps to smash them into Cena’s face and lose the face and yet make an impact. He then administered the Running Powerslam from the stairs to bring the match to a stop. A defiant pose by Strowman in the ring, made it clear he didn’t mind the loss as long as he sent a message to his WWE No Mercy opponent Brock Lesnar.

And Lesnar, too, received a bollocking from Strowman on the night. Lesnar has been one step behind Strowman on each way in the last month. He was smashed by Strowman in the Fatal Four Way clash at SummerSlam and the night after. Since then, Monster Among Men has had the better of Lesnar and on Monday too he was up for the challenge. Lesnar started off his challenge with a German Suplex which barely deterred Strowman who came back with a running Powerslam to leave The Conquerer with no answer.

WWE Raw Results

Roman Reigns def. Jason Jordan

John Cena confronted Roman Reigns

Sasha Banks def. Emma

Bray Wyatt def. Goldust

The Raw Tag Team division brawled among itself

Elias def. Kalisto

John Cena def. Braun Strowman via Disqualification

Enzo Amore def. Intercontinental Champion The Miz via Disqualification

Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins & The Hardy Boyz def. Cesaro, Sheamus, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

