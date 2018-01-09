WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman unleashes hell on Kane, Brock Lesnar

Braun Strowman attacked Brock Lesnar (in photo) and Kane. (Source: WWE) Braun Strowman attacked Brock Lesnar (in photo) and Kane. (Source: WWE)

WWE Raw in Memphis, Tennessee saw mayhem from start to finish with Braun Strowman unleashing a world of pain on his competitors Kane and Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. The show culminated with The Miz and his entourage returning to the show and sending a powerful message to Roman Reigns.

Just after Balor Club beat Intercontintal Champion Reigns and Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan, helped significantly by the confusion among Reigns, Rollins and Jordan with the final blow being delivered by the odd run in between the tag team champs. It allowed the Balor Club to capitalise and get the win – much to Reigns’ frustration. Right then, The Miztourage ran into the ring and delivered brutal blows to all three and ended matters with a Skull-Crushing Finale to Reigns followed by a Triple Powerbomb.

But probably the most violent and exciting moment of the show was when Strowman sent out clear warning signs to his rivals in pursuit of the Universal Title even as Lesnar remained confident of continuing his reign. Last week, Strowman quashed Kane’s idea of teaming up to take on Lesnar and forming a strategy against the champion for Royal Rumble. With Paul Heyman and Lesnar suggesting sheer dominance inside the ring and in the match at Royal Rumble despite having the odds stacked against him, outside the ring, Kane once again tried to make a mark. But with an opportunity presenting itself, Strowman struck to leave both super stars fighting to stand up.

The Gift of Destruction threw Lesnar across the hallway into objects and at the other side, smashed Kane with a road crate. If that wasn’t enough, he produced a grappling hook which he then proceeded to pull the backstage to come crashing down on both his opponents.

In the medical update after the show, WWE confirmed Lesnar was being monitored by the medical team while Kane had refused attention. It was also stated that there was no word on the upcoming match at Royal Rumble.

WWE Raw Results:

Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

“Woken” Matt Hardy def. Curt Hawkins

Cedric Alexander def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore via Count-out

Titus Worldwide def. Cesaro & Sheamus

Samoa Joe def. Rhyno

Nia Jax attacked Asuka

The Bálor Club def. Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns & Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan

