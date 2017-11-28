WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman exacts revenge on Kane

Braun Strowman attacked Kane on the steel steps on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Braun Strowman attacked Kane on the steel steps on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

Last week, Kane attacked Braun Strowman during his main event match against Finn Balor and on Monday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, the roles were reversed. It was Strowman doing the talking – talking with his fists and massive suplexes that is – and Kane trying to get out of it following his match against Jason Jordan.

Jordan was out to prove detractors wrong that he jumped out of the ring last week out of fear of Strowman by taking on the Big Red Machine. And his attempt at doing so may have been a bad decision. Despite an impressive showing from the former Smackdown Tag Team champion, Kane threw him over the ropes which saw Jordan land on his knee, causing him immense pain and losing in a count-out. It led to Finn Balor emerging from nowhere to attack Jordan until he was fully satified with the damage caused.

Balor took ring next against Kane, following a demand for a match, and he gave a superb showing that Kane had to use a steel chair to get out of the match. It resulted in Kane getting disqualified but allowed him to continue the brutal assault on the Finn Balor. It led to Strowman venturing to the ring and taking Kane apart.

The Monster Among Men allowed little to Kane and attacked him with valour. The brutality saw Strowman deliver a Running Powerslam atop the steel steps on Kane before ramming the chair into Kane’s throat – twice. Noticing the severity of the brutal blows, The Devil’s Favorite Demon fled into the WWE Universe and Strowman saw no reason to follow for the damage and impact was made.

WWE Raw Results:

Seth Rollins def. Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro

Samoa Joe def. Titus O’Neil

Bray Wyatt def. Matt Hardy

Rich Swann def. Akira Tozawa, Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari

Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns def. Elias

Asuka def. Dana Brooke

Kane def. Jason Jordan via Count-out

Finn Bálor def. Kane via Disqualification

