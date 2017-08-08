WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman defeats Roman Reigns in Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman tore each other and the arena apart on Monday. (Source: WWE) Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman tore each other and the arena apart on Monday. (Source: WWE)

In the highlight of WWE Raw on Monday, Braun Strowman defeated Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match. The fight began with Reigns hitting Strowman with the steel steps after which Samoan dropped him through a table. Strowman was, however, quick to reply by fast-balling a chair into Reigns’ face and driving him back-first into the LED board when their brawl spilled onto the stage.

It was Samoa Joe who completely changed the game as he emerged from the crowd and locked in the Coquina Clutch, putting Reigns to sleep. The official had no choice but to restart the count once Joe finally released the hold. But the Gift of Destruction took full advantage of Joe’s interference as he rose to his feet to claim the win.

Here are the results of other matches:

Dean Ambrose def. Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro

Dean Ambrose reversed his fortunes after facing defeat last week. He pinned Rollins with a roll-up of his own off an assist from Cesaro. The two Superstars traded a wide array of old-school holds and locks before they broke out the heavy artillery.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. Enzo Amore and Big Show

Karl Anderson finished off Amore and the ‘good brothers’ ceded the ring to Cass, who got a few big hits in on the giant before Enzo struck, luring Cass into a game of cat-and-mouse that landed him square in the path of another vicious KO Punch.

In other matches, Akira Tozawa def. Ariya Daivari, Nia Jax def. Mickie James and Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match, Sasha Banks def. Emma and Alicia Fox in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match, Jason Jordan def. Jean-Pierre Goulet

