WWE Raw results: Alexa Bliss beats Sasha Banks to win Women’s Title

Alexa Bliss reclaimed the Raw Women’s Championship by defeating Sasha Banks on WWE Raw on Monday, but her post-match celebration didn’t exactly go the way ‘The Goddess’ had planned.

Alexa Bliss dethroned The Boss in their SummerSlam rematch to become a two-time Raw Women’s Champion. Although Sasha Banks was firmly in control of the bout, Alexa bounced Sasha gullet-first off the top rope and planted her nemesis with a brutal DDT for the win.

Things turned uglier for Sasha as Nia Jax made her way to the squared circle to congratulate Alexa before splashing The Boss in the corner and hoisting Alexa on her shoulders. That said, Alexa’s night wasn’t over either, as Nia backdropped Bliss off her shoulders and held the Raw Women’s Title over her head.

John Cena & Roman Reigns def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

After slating to do battle at WWE No Mercy, John Cena and Roman Reigns’ spoiler alert came in the form of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Cena-Reigns didn’t display great team spirit but were good enough as Reigns tagged in to bail Cena out of a bind, and the two ended up hitting a simultaneous Attitude Adjustment to Gallows and Spear to legal man Anderson to both win the match and, perhaps, give each other a taste of things to come.

Emma def. Mickie James

The Australian Superstar Emma seemed to have learned from her narrow loss because she defeated James in short order by stacking her up in a sunset flip. Emma grabbed a microphone, backed her way up the ramp and triumphantly claimed that she started the Women’s Revolution.

Cesaro def. Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

Sheamus forced Rollins to take his eye off the ball by swiping at the ropes while The Architect was preparing to fly. While Ambrose scrapped with The Celtic Warrior on the outside, Cesaro uncorked a home-run uppercut to Rollins that put him down for three. The only person who was happier than Cesaro about the win was Sheamus, who challenged Ambrose to a match on the spot.

Raw Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose def. Sheamus

The Celctic Warrior Dean Ambrose was riding high after Cesaro scored a win over Seth Rollins, and The Lunatic Fringe quickly showed his foe that his eyes were bigger than his stomach as Ambrose planted Sheamus with Dirty Deeds for the 1-2-3.

Enzo Amore def. Noam Dar

Enzo nearly got himself disqualified for excessive aggression, but he rallied back nonetheless, dispatching Dar outright to bring his Cruiserweight record to 1-0.

