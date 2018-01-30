WWE Raw Result: Braun Strowman, Elias, John Cena qualify for Elimination Chamber match

John Cena defeats Finn Bálor to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. (Source: WWE) John Cena defeats Finn Bálor to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. (Source: WWE)

A day after the first even 30-women Royal Rumble took place, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 25. The announcement represents yet another development in the women’s department. Here are the results of Monday’s WWE Raw:

John Cena defeats Finn Bálor

Bálor frustrated Cena in the early goings of the first-time-ever match, a win-and-you’re-in contest with an Elimination Chamber slot at stake. Balore even powered his way out of a test of strength. In return, Cena opted to Irish Whip Bálor into the ring posts with all the power he could muster, spurning Bálor back to rally. The Cenation Leader turned out to be the more powerful of the two as he launched an avalanche AA that sent him straight to the Elimination Chamber, despite the extraordinary performance by Balor.

Braun Strowman defeats Kane

After becoming the Universal Champion at Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman is a step closer to getting another opportunity against Brock Lesnar. Facing Kane in a Last Man Standing Match, the Monster Among Men showcased his infernal rival to land in a coveted position, eventually entering Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. The Gift of Destruction sent a table flying onto Kane after which the referee immediately called for the bell. That was enough to send Strowman to the Elimination Chamber and The Devil’s Favorite Demon to a local medical facility.

Asuka defeats Sasha Banks

There is nothing that can get the first winner of the 30-women Royal Rumble down right now. And this she proved just a day later when she defeated Sasha Banks, who looked all ready to take revenge. Asuka, however gave a brutal performance, dodging Bank’s flying knee in the face and launching a hip attack but the Boss was smart enough to send Asuka tumbling out. The Empress of Tomorrow brought the match to a close by forcing a tapout, eluding Banks of another victory. With the win, Asuka marches to Wrestlemania.

Other results:

Elias def. “Woken” Matt Hardy to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Roman Reigns

The Revival def. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus def. Titus Worldwide

