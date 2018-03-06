WWE Raw: Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34

Kurt Angle made a Mixed Tag Match between himself and Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie for The Show of Shows. Kurt Angle made a Mixed Tag Match between himself and Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie for The Show of Shows.

WWE RAw began on an exciting note with Kurt Angle making his way to the ring. The Raw General Manager once again claimed that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had only signed Ronda Rousey as payback for humiliating them at WrestleMania 31. After weeks of escalating tensions and sneak attacks between the four — things got out of control once again as they got into a scufle once again but this time Ronda Rousey took the attack to Stephanie and dropped a samoan drop on her. The segment ended with Angle making a Mixed Tag Match between himself and Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie for Wrestlemania 34.

Later in the night, free agent John Cena had to go one on one with Goldust. Stating that he showed up on Raw to avoid an attack from the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and others, Cena took on the golden warrior and beat him for the first time. As the night went on, Bray Wyatt challenged “Woken” Matt Hardy to a final showdown at the grandest stage of them all, which ofcourse Hardy was more than willing to accept.

In another exiting match, Braun Strowman defeated Elias in a Symphony of Destruction Match. The contest, which had a stipulation of Falls Count Anywhere, witnessed Strowman take the fight to Elias and once again break a bass over his back and then complete the mauling by flattening Elias under a grand piano.

The night ended with Paul Heyman assuring that Brock Lesnar would show up next week on Raw. However, he was cut short by Roman Reigns who asked Paul Heyman to make sure Brock Lesnar comes prepared for a fight next week.

