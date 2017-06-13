WWE Raw: Entire locker room needed to separate Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, watch video

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar traded blows to kick things off on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar traded blows to kick things off on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

Last week after being attacked by Samoa Joe, Paul Heyman had promised that Brock Lesnar would attend WWE Raw for the first time since winning the WWE Universal Championship from Goldberg at Wrestlemania. But his first appearance on WWE since didn’t end with The Beast in happy mode. Joe had promised to not buckle down to Lesnar’s challenge and that he won’t be afraid of the behemoth and it proved true.

As Lesnar made his way down alongside Heyman in Los Angeles, the manager confessed Joe’s finishing move of Coquina Clutch could be the difference-maker when the two square off at the next Raw pay-per-view in Great Balls of Fire for the title. But he also maintained that Joe was not “man enough” to lock in the hold on Lesnar.

This was all that Joe needed to come down to the ring and make his presence and challenge known. After a tense staredown, Joe headbutted Lesnar to the ground and all hell broke loose. The champion and the challenger exchanged meaty blows while security staff, sent in by General Manager Kurt Angle, tried to contain the two. But with the security officials unable to contain them, Angle called in almost the entire Raw locker room to try and prevent both from going after each other. Soon enough, the roster was able to separate Lesnar and Joe but not before everyone was provided to a nice little preview of things to come.

Great Balls of Fire will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 9. This will be the first ever pay-per-view by that name. Samoa Joe became the number one title contender at the WWE Extreme Rules event.

