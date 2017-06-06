WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar to return to Raw after Samoa Joe assaults Paul Heyman, watch video

Assaulting Paul Heyman has been something of a red line for Brock Lesnar. (Source: WWE) Assaulting Paul Heyman has been something of a red line for Brock Lesnar. (Source: WWE)

Samoa Joe sent a very clear message to Universal title holder Brock Lesnar, “I don’t fear Brock Lesnar,” he said before brutally assaulting Paul Heyman and capturing him in his vicious Coquina Clutch. Assaulting Paul Heyman has been something of a red line for Lesnar and so, that will be coming into play in his upcoming title defence against Joe next week.

Heyman came into the ring when Joe said that he lacks the capability to fear Brock Lesnar. Heyman admitted because Joe doesn’t fear Lesnar, he is a “worst case scenario” for his client. He then went on to say that Lesnar too doesn’t have any reason to fear Joe and may well be the latter’s worst case scenario. Heyman then went on to shake hands with Joe in a sportsmanlike manner and proceeded to leave the ring but Joe stopped him.

He then cornered Heyman and narrated what it is that he will doing with him as Heyman stood wide-eyed in fear. He also asked Heyman to describe the feeling to Lesnar and said that the latter’s absence “dissapointed” him. Joe then caught Heyman in the Coquina Clutch and the gasping Heyman went down the ground. Joe had his arms wrapped around all the time, screaming out “You tell him this!” all the time. He did not loosen his vice-like grip even after Heyman seemingly blacked out and it was only after referees ran on to the ring that he could be pulled away. In an inset video, Lesnar, in a convesation with Heyman said that he will present to face Joe on Raw next week

