WWE Raw: Braun Strowman obliterates Brock Lesnar, watch video

Braun Strowman continued his brutality on Brock Lesnar. (Source: WWE) Braun Strowman continued his brutality on Brock Lesnar. (Source: WWE)

Braun Strowman had left Brock Lesnar in a mess at the WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. The two giants had collided, alongside Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, in a fatal four way match for the Universal Championship title at the Brooklyn Center in New York. Strowman had thumped Lesnar through the announcer’s table and the image of Lesnar underneath the table is one of the lasting memories from the night. So much so, Lesnar needed medical attention and left in a stretcher – only to return later and successfully defend his title. But there was a score to settle.

Even though he had put Lesnar through three tables and put him on a stretcher, The Gift of Destruction clearly wasn’t done with The Beast and still had more to do as he went after the title. Even as Lesnar and Paul Heyman celebrated the title defense, Strowman chose to let his beatdowns do the talking. And he had one more at his disposal. And that was done courtesy a pair of bone-jarring Running Powerslams and to top it all off, he made his intentions clear by posing with the Universal Title.

Fittingly enough, their match for the title, was confirmed later in the night to be contested at WWE No Mercy. And the words are extremely suitable for the two – there will be NO MERCY.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd