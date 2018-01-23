WWE Raw: D-Generation X bring the house down alongside Razor Ramon; watch video

D-Generation X came out on the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) D-Generation X came out on the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

One of the most famed WWE groups of all time, D-Generation X or simple ‘DX’ brought the house down on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. Being hosted at two locations across New York City – Manhattan Center in the Big Apple and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the latter playing host to the stars of the yesteryears.

As the DX song hit the arena followed by green neon lights, the crowd went ballistic but it was only Triple H and Shawn Michaels making their appearance. The duo then started with HBK recalling how people asked him about the most memorable moments from the last 25 years when he barely remembered stuff from 25 minutes ago! He then started to tell stories of the years gone before getting repeatedly interrupted by Triple H. The WWE executive then took over and thanked the crowd for making the show what it is today – “lighting the fire to make what is an inferno today”. He recalls “Ravishing” Rick Rude and Chyna as the team which did what it wanted and said what it wanted back in the day.

He then talks about DX being forefront of it in the past 25 years and will continue to be at the forefront of it in the next 25 years to come as well. And then he utters the words many wanted to hear, “We didn’t come alone” and the music hit to bring out the New Age Outlaws led by Road Dogg with Billy Gunn right behind. Turning back the clock, Road Dogg produced the usual monologue that many in the 90s were accustomed to – “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages…D-Generation X proudly brings to you, the TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF THE WOOOOORLD! The Road Dogg, Jessie James! The Badd Ass, Billy Gunn! The NEW…AGE…OUTLAWS!” before adding that they were not here alone and out walked X-Pac!

X-Pac tells the WWE Universe that this can’t be a DX Reunion without the next guy…. Scott Hall or known popularly as Razor Ramon. He starts off with the traditional “Hey Yo” before saying you can’t have a party without the bad guy. And thinks this Raw 25th anniversary has been too sweet. And out came The Balor Club! DX throw up the Too Sweets and The Balor Club join in leaving the packed arena roaring. But just as Billy drops the “we got two words for you”, they’re interrupted by The Revival for a match – much to the disappointment of the crowd.

The Balor Club went on to beat The Revival by pinfall and DX stuck around to celebrate with them. Dawson then disrespectfully throws Ramon’s toothpick in his face and in retribution, X-Pac hits the X-Factor! Road Dogg hits the punch combo, Billy Gunn adds a Fameasser to knock him out of the ring. Wilder tries to save himself but gets caught by the Sweet Chin Music from HBK and then a Pedigree by Tripel H before the duo point at Finn at the turnbuckles for a Coup de Grace! And what better way to end the reunion than to be told to ‘suck it’!

