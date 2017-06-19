WWE Money in the Bank Results: Baron Corbin bags contract, Jinder Mahal retains WWE Championship

Baron Corbin bagged the Mr. Money in the Bank contract after defeating five other superstars. Baron Corbin bagged the Mr. Money in the Bank contract after defeating five other superstars.

At the latest WWE pay-per-view – Money in the Bank held at the Scottrade Center, St. Louis, Missouri, it was the lone wolf – Baron Corbin who emerged as Mr. Money in the Bank. In what was the eighth event under the Money in the Bank chronology – it also stood out as the first to feature a Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Barin Corbin secured the contract after he defeated five other superstars. In a match which saw a see-saw of emotions, Corbin came up trumps against the other five men in the competition – Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler.

Corbin began the contest with an ambush on Nakamura forcing him to head back to the locker room. Hence, the match kicked off with only four men. In a match where every man was for himself – the battle among the four was intense. However, drama ensued when Nakamura came back to the ring and took the athletes to the next level. Sami Zayn was another athlete who took the match to extreme levels with his high flying maneuvers and became a one-man wrecking ball.

In the final moments of the match, Nakamura and AJ Styles battled it on top of the ladder. But Corbin took advantage and pushed them off the ladder and grabbed the contract himself.

In the kick-off match, The Ultimate Broski & Mojo Rawley proved they hadn’t lost a step when they reteamed as The Hype Bros to defeat The Colons. After which the first Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match took place and had a controversial end as Carmella was crowned as the first-ever Ms. Money in the Bank. However, James Ellsworth’s involvement left a sour taste of controversy.

In another match, The Usos retained their SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WWE Money in the Bank, after The New Day defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos but only via Count-out.

In the match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Naomi defeated Lana to retain her gold.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, Randy Orton failed to have a fairytale ending in his hometown as he lost his bout to Jinder Mahal. However, Mahal failed to finish the job himself as the Singh Brothers’ kept intervening throughout the match. Their persistent meddling saw Mahal pick up the advantage.

While Orton was initially hurt on the knee, Nahal took advantage of the injury and kept targeting the area. Towards the dying moments of the match – it was yet another intervention by the Singh brothers which saw Orton turn his attention towards them and after finishing off with them was hit with the ‘Khallas’.

