WWE Live India tour 2017: Triple H defeats Jinder Mahal but says India is in safe hands with Modern Day Maharaja

Jinder Mahal’s homecoming didn’t pan out exactly as he would have liked as the former WWE Champion was pinned by Triple H on Saturday in New Delhi. In the highly anticipated live event, where thousands were in attendance, it was the ‘Kings of Kings’ who stole the show by stamping his authority and reiterating that there is only ‘one true King’. However, after the match Triple H graciously admitted that Mahal had earned his respect and India is in good hands of Jinder Mahal.

The fun-filled evening kicked-off with Finn Balor winning the first match of the event with a ‘coup de grace’. ‘Desi Boys’ Jeet Rama and Kishan Raftar squared-off against the Miztourage in the next match. But it surely wasn’t going to be Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas’ evening as Rama and Raftar won the match.

The Raw Women’s Championship was on the line in India as Alexa Bliss took on Sasha Banks. While the packed audience kept cheering for ‘The Boss’, much to their dismay it was Bliss who won with a pinfall. However, Sasha Banks did receive a huge ovation after the match.

Before the first break of the evening, The Shield finally made their way into the arena when they faced The Bar and Samoa Joe. Their immense popularity in India could be gauged during the entire match as chants of ‘We want Roman’ reverberated throughout the stadia. A ‘triple powerbomb’ by the Shield to Cesaro saw the trio of Reigns Rollins and Ambrose pick up the win, much to the delight of the crowd.

After the interval, Apollo Crew and Titus O’Neil (Titus Worldwide) defeated the Gallows and Anderson. While amidst the loudest boo’s of the night Enzo Amore successfully defended his cruiserweight title by beating Kalisto. Despite the crowd rallying behind Kalisto it wasn’t enough for the ‘Lucha’ to secure a victory in India.

Things got a little bit serious when Kane and Braun Strowman took on each other in a clash of the two giants. It was a fight which left everyone in the stadium on their feet. For the first time in India, the tables also came into play when Kane pulled one out from below the table. Unable to put it use with immediate effect, Kane slammed a steel chair into Strowman’s mid-riff. But this resulted in a win for the ‘Monster among Men’ who won courtesy of a disqualification. In a fit of rage, Kane tried to Chokeslam Braun through the table (which he had set up earlier) but Strowman moved out and instead put Kane through it. This led to huge cheers from the crowd as Strowman celebrated by ripping of his vest while a lifeless Kane lay still at the ringside.

In the main event of the night Jinder Mahal made his way to the ring amidst vociferous chants of his name. But as soon as Triple H’s music hit the stadium, it drew the biggest roar of the night. At one point it became difficult to ascertain which superstar is more popular and even Mahal seemed a bit vexed by the immense popularity of the Game.

In a match which swung both ways, the two men took each other to their limits. While Mahal resorted to his old bag of tricks when he tried to use the advantage of the Singh Brothers, the Game was at his lethal best when he first destroyed Sunil and Samir and then delivered not one but two pedigrees to earn the three count.

After the match was over, Triple H recalled a disappointed Mahal back to the ring and said, “I have been coming here since 1996. It’s an honour to be back here again. But it’s a bigger honour to step into the ring with the Modern Day Maharaja. I can tell you, while many people may criticize you but know this you have earned my respect. India is in good hands with the Modern Day Maharaja.”

Moments later the two rivals showed great camaraderie as Triple H danced with Jinder Mahal on a popular ‘bhangra tune’. Buoyed by this The Singh Brothers also tried to join in but after a jig, The Game was once more at his best when he hit the Pedigree on Sunil. The show ended with Jinder Mahal thanking the WWE Universe and vowing to return as a champion next time.

