WWE Live in India: Fans in nations capital have a night to remember

WWE’s live event in New Delhi exceeded expectations as fans from across the country were enthralled to a spectacular night of drama and action. The sports entertainment extravaganza that fans in India were waiting for, since months, finally took off on Saturday evening amidst ear-splitting cheers at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium. Massive lines, full of excited fans from all age-groups were visible since the afternoon, leading to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium was a clear indication of what lay in store for an action-packed evening.

With a spectacular line-up of matches that can be compared with a WWE pay-per-view event, it gave fans several moments to savour. The kick-off match saw hometown heroes Jeet Rama and Kishan Rafter wrestle The Miztourage. Most of the cheers were reserved for the ‘desi’ boys. But the chants grew louder as The Shield made their way to the ring. Throughout their match against the trio of Sheamus, Cesaro and Samoa Joe chants of – ‘This is Awesome’ reverberated around the IGI. When Roman Reigns hit the triple-powerbomb – the hundreds of fans came up with the -YES! chants.

However, one the most jaw-dropping moments of the night was witnessed when the two monsters – Kane and Braun Strowman engaged in a gigantic battle. A match, which saw tables and chairs being used at will, left fans gaping in awe. Particularly noticeable was a section of fans in the front row- aged between 8 to 12 who were frightened at the sight of the two monsters battling it out on a cold Delhi evening. The sight of them scurrying back and forth to their mothers for comfort was simply a sight to behold.

But it was the main event of the night which drew the loudest cheers as fans were split in their loyalty. While Jinder Mahal was tipped to have the home advantage, what took the former WWE Champion by surprise was the thunderous response Triple H drew from the thousands in attendance inside the stadium. This was after Triple H’s entrance theme started playing and the entire stadium was on its feet. Each and every move of the 48-year-old veteran drew massive applause. Throughout the match, it was difficult for the audience to remain seated as the match swung to and fro.

At the end of the night, there was only one king of kings as ‘The Game’ defeated Triple H. As a disappointed Mahal walked back, in a great gesture of sportsmanship, ‘The Kings of Kings’ called back the Modern Day Maharaja and said that he had earned his respect. Much to the delight of fans, in a true moment of bonhomie, the duo also did the bhangra in a traditional style. It was the perfect way to end the WWE event in India as delightful fans walked back home.

