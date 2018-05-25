Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Shawn Michaels to return at United Kingdom Championship Tournament

Shawn Michaels is all set to make a much-anticipated return to the four-squared ring at the United Kingdom Championship Tournament next month alongside Triple H.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 25, 2018 9:16:35 pm
Shawn Michaels and Triple H will appear at the Royal Albert Hall. (Source: WWE)
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is all set to make a much-anticipated return to the four-squared ring at the United Kingdom Championship Tournament next month. Michaels, who is currently a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, will make an appearance on June 18th in London at Royal Albert Hall. Incidentally, this is the same venue where the showstopper performed in 1991 during WWE’ first to the United Kingdom. Along with Michaels, Triple H is also set to make an appearance at the live event.

In a statement released on its website WWE wrote,”Michaels and his Rockers tag team partner Marty Jannetty took on The Nasty Boys in the opening match of the Battle Royal at the Royal Albert Hall event, which was screened live in the U.K.”

“The 1991 event is symbolic for WWE fans in the U.K., as it marked the start of 27 consecutive years of live events there, a streak that continues to this day. Now, members of the WWE Universe attending the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament event on June 18 can celebrate this historic occasion alongside HBK himself,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the winner of the United Kingdom tournament will receive a title shot against WWE United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne. The other match cards include three NXT championship matches as well as a tag team match which features NXT Champion Aleister Black and Ricochet against Velveteen Dream and EC3.”

