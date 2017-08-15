India @ 70

WWE legend Ric Flair recuperating after surgery

On Monday Night Raw, broadcast commentator Michael Cole also confirmed the news that Ric Flair underwent successful surgery on Monday afternoon.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 15, 2017 3:53 pm
WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly undergone a successful surgery
Related News

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly undergone a successful surgery and is now recuperating. The reason behind the operation has not been revealed. In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, broadcast commentator Michael Cole confirmed the news that Ric Flair underwent successful surgery on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, which represents Flair confirmed the news on social media that the 16 times WWE World Champion is recovering after a surgery. “Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy “, she wrote on social media. The reason behind the operation was not revealed.”, she wrote on social media.

As per reports Flair was admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital. Earlier his representatives had confirmed that there was no cause for concern but then another message was sent out saying, “we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues. This caused a lot of concern among fans. However, the latest tweet has come as a relief for fans across the world.

Flair has his family by his side as he recuperates slowly.

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 13, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 27 -->
27
Zone A - Match 27
FT
20
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (27-20)
Aug 15, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 28 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 28
Aug 15, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 29 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 29

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 