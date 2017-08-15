WWE legend Ric Flair recuperating after surgery

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly undergone a successful surgery WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly undergone a successful surgery

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly undergone a successful surgery and is now recuperating. The reason behind the operation has not been revealed. In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, broadcast commentator Michael Cole confirmed the news that Ric Flair underwent successful surgery on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, which represents Flair confirmed the news on social media that the 16 times WWE World Champion is recovering after a surgery. “Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy “, she wrote on social media. The reason behind the operation was not revealed.”, she wrote on social media.

As per reports Flair was admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital. Earlier his representatives had confirmed that there was no cause for concern but then another message was sent out saying, “we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues. This caused a lot of concern among fans. However, the latest tweet has come as a relief for fans across the world.

Flair has his family by his side as he recuperates slowly.

