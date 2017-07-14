WWE legend Goldberg set for dramatic return

Goldberg returned to WWE last year. (Source: WWE) Goldberg returned to WWE last year. (Source: WWE)

For the first time since Wrestlemania this year, veteran WWE legend Goldberg is all set to return to the ring. The development was confirmed by Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW). MCW wrote on social media that Goldberg would be making an appearance at their special event – Tribute to the Legends. This development has sent wrestling fans across the world into a frenzy.

It may be recalled here that Goldberg had returned to WWE and had a brief title run when he defeated Brock Lesnar. His win over Brock Lesnar had taken everyone by surprise. He not only defeated Lesnar in a pay-per-view but also eliminated him at the Royal Rumble. Earlier, Goldberg had also beaten Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series last year in a match which lasted less than one minute and thirty seconds.

Commenting on the match, Goldberg in an interview with ESPN.com had said, “”I think at this time in my career, the best way to take [Lesnar] down was shock and awe, to do something that nobody would expect against a monster like that,” Goldberg said. “At the end of the day, you have smart marks all over the world thinking that they know the outcome of a match. I don’t believe any of them thought that was going to be it.”

Meanwhile, MCW Pro Wrestling which was originally known as Maryland Championship Wrestling is a regional independent wrestling promotion based in Maryland.

