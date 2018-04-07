WWE Hall of Fame: Goldberg leads Class of 2018, Dudley Boyz put a producer through a table

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Paul Heyman. (Source: WWE) Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Paul Heyman. (Source: WWE)

WWE’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year was yet another moment where superstars from yesteryears took their rightful spots in WWE’s hallowed hall. The class of 2018 had a glittering alumnus which included Bill Goldberg, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, The Dudley Boyz, Hillbilly Jim, Mark Henry and Kid Rock in the celebrity wing.

After the ceremony opened with a glowing tribute to the late Johnny Valiant, it was Triple H who inducted Kid Rock. Acknowledging his huge contribution, The Game reminded everyone how Kid Rock’s music had a big impact on the Attitude Era and even today.

The segment involving the Dudley Boyz captivated the imagination of the audience after Edge and Christian kicked things off with Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley’s induction. Later the Hardy Boyz also joined them on stage, drawing huge roars from the crowd. However, the best was saved for the last when the Dudley’s put a production assistant through a table, much to the delight of the audience.

This producer obviously never heard the third commandment… THOU SHALT NOT MESS WITH THE DUDLEYS! #WWEHOF @bullyray5150 @TestifyDVon pic.twitter.com/ZPSDtUXKo2 — WWE (@WWE) 7 April 2018

But the main event of class 2018 was Paul Heyman inducting Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame. Last week Heyman had addressed Goldberg by saying he’s “one of the greatest personas in this industry.” On Saturday, Heyman had the honour of inducting Goldberg to a standing ovation.

An emotional Goldberg reflected on his life and thanked WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page for his influential role in helping him break in. Looking back at his time in WCW and the subsequent move to WWE, Goldberg admitted that he was lucky to have come so far. The former WWE Champion also thanked his family for their never-ending support and, in closing, Goldberg once again asked one final question: “Who’s next?”

