WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Updates Live Results: Triple H to take on John Cena in first fight in Saudi Arabia

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live from Saudi Arabia

In just about an hour, one of the biggest spectacles in WWE is about to begin - it is the Greatest Royal Rumble Live event which will take place in Saudi Arabia. The Live event, which has been 30 years in the making, will be highlighted by the first-ever 50-man Battle Royal - the winner of which will take home the GRR Trophy with him. Apart from the big prize, all the WWE titles will be up for grabs as well with Wrestlemania rematches between Reigns and Lesnar and Nakamura and Styles. The Undertaker will return as well and will take on Rusev in a casket match. John Cena will compete against Triple H. Who will emerge victorious on the big night?