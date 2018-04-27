WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Updates Live Results: Triple H to take on John Cena in first fight in Saudi Arabia

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Updates: After a wait of 30 years, the WWE has finally managed to travel to the desert land of Saudi Arabia. The Greatest Royal Rumble Event, which will feature a mammoth 50-man Royal Rumble contest, will headline the live show which will take place the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Apart from the Rumble fight, all the titles will also be up or grabs, with the Beast Incarnate’s showdown against The Big Dog Roman Reigns grabbing the headline for the WWE Universal Title. But this time, the two will compete inside a steel cage match. Getting locked inside a giant steel structure with the beast? It certainly does not sound like a great idea for Roman Reigns. Can he survive the night? Meanwhile, the Super Athlete Rusev will compete in a Casket match against the Deadman The Undertaker. He might be looking to survive the night as well.
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Updates: Royal Rumble Fight Card from King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event will feature some of the big dream matches that fans have been waiting to see for a long time. After a span of a 10 years, The Undertaker will compete in a casket match. And he will take on a challenger he has never faced - the Bulgarian Brute Rusev. Rusev has been gaining momentum off late with his "Rusev Day" chants luring the attention from the WWE Universe towards him. A big win against the Deadman will do wonders for his career. Another big match will be the WWE COO Triple H taking on 16-time World Champion John Cena. The two have not fought each other in almost 8 years and this will be a huge fight for both the competitors. Who will take the spoils in Saudi Arabia and emerge victorious?
Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman believes that Brock Lesnar will retain his Universal Title against The Big Dog Roman Reigns. "Brock Lesnar will remain the Universal Champion after tonight, it is not a prediction - it is a spoiler," Heyman said.
Here are a bunch of famous people at a dinner in Saudi Arabia - Can you recognise who these are?
AJ Styles' rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura has gone extremely bitter with Nakamura's recent change in attitude. He has blind sided Styles for weeks now, hitting him with low blows from behind. Styles will be putting his belt on the line and he would be eager to retain and achieve his redemption against the King of Strong Style.
The Bar's Sheamus attempted to imitate Woken's Matt Hardy's 'Wunnnddeerrfulll!' expression but the original Hardy is not impressed. Here is what Sheamus did:
India's own Jinder Mahal will be competing at the Greatest Royal Rumble as he looks to reclaim his United States title in a rematch against Jeff Hardy. And the Modern Day Maharaja is confident that he will be able to bring the title home. "I have known about tonight for WEEKS. Am I concerned? I am confident that I will walk out of Saudi Arabia as United States Champion," he said in an interview to WWE.
The Bulgarian Brute Rusev Day thinks he will be able to bury the deadman in the Casket at Greatest Royal Rumble. Here is what he said in a tweet:
In all the excitement of The Undertaker's Casket match - let us not forget - the all important Ladder match between Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, The Miz, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor. Who will win? Well the Miz thinks he is AWESOME! Do you agree?
Triple H has a message for John Cena before the big fight - He wants the 16-time World Champion to bring his "A-GAME!"
The United States Champion Jeff Hardy will take on India's own Jinder Mahal as the Modern Day Maharaja will look to reclaim the title back. Will he do it? Here is what he has to say:
The Greatest Royal Rumble Kick off show panel is here and it is Byron Saxton with Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry the King Lawler! These are legends right there. The Show is ON!
WWE Women's wrestlers will not be in action in Saudi Arabai. Triple H addressed the issue earlier and said that every land has its limitations but one should see the opportunity. But this will not stop the WWE Women wrestlers to cheer for the WWE Wrestlers. Here is what the Queen Charlotte has to say:
Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar - and it seems like he is holding no punches back for now. The Big Dog is ready for fight. Will he lift the WWE Universal title?
The 50-man Royal Rumble will also see the return of former WWE Champion Chris Jericho - he has been away from the WWE ring for almost a year and he will look to mark a return with a win in the big match. Here is what he has to say before the fight:
Guess who will be competing tonight in 50-man Royal Rumble? It's the former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio! Here is what the the 6-1-9 star has to say:
Here is the full fight card for WWE Greatest Royal Rumble:
1. The historic first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match
2. Undertaker vs. Rusev (Casket Match)
3. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
4. WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
5. John Cena vs. Triple H
6. United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal
7. Bray Wyatt & “Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Sheamus & Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championships
8. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos
9. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe – Intercontinental Championship LadderMatch
10. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Kalisto
WWE has just announced that the fight between the two greats - Triple H and John Cena will take on things:
In just about an hour, one of the biggest spectacles in WWE is about to begin - it is the Greatest Royal Rumble Live event which will take place in Saudi Arabia. The Live event, which has been 30 years in the making, will be highlighted by the first-ever 50-man Battle Royal - the winner of which will take home the GRR Trophy with him. Apart from the big prize, all the WWE titles will be up for grabs as well with Wrestlemania rematches between Reigns and Lesnar and Nakamura and Styles. The Undertaker will return as well and will take on Rusev in a casket match. John Cena will compete against Triple H. Who will emerge victorious on the big night?