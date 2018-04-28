WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 results: Braun Strowman wins battle royal, Undertaker buries Rusev

WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Braun Strowman won the first ever-50 man rumble match. (Source: WWE/Twitter) WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Braun Strowman won the first ever-50 man rumble match. (Source: WWE/Twitter)

WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble proved to be a historic event as the monster among men, Braun Strowman went on to triumph in the first ever-50 man rumble match held in the picturesque city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Also emerging triumphant on the day was John Cena who overcame Triple H and The Undertaker who buried Rusev and his aide- Aiden English inside the casket. AJ Styles also retained his WWE Championship. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar also continued his championship reign after a controversial end to the match.

Several big names participated in the Rumble including the likes of Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Baron Corbin, four-time Tag Team Champions The New Day, and three-time World Heavyweight Champion and nine-time Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho. However, it was Strowman who outlasted 49 other men to stand tall at the end of the 77 minute-rumble.

Earlier, the Undertaker looked in fine form as he beat Rusev in a casket match. Rusev looked in fear throughout the match with Aiden English constantly interfering in the contest to save his friend. However, the end came when the Deadman hit a chokes slam to Rusev and then hit a tombstone piledriver to English before throwing them both into the casket to close the lid and pick up the victory.

Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 Results:

Brock Lesnar beat Roman Reigns to retain WWE Universal Championship.

John Cena defeated Triple H.

Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto to retain Cruiserweight Championship.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar to win Raw Tag Team Championship.

Jeff Hardy defeated Jinder Mahal to retain United States Championship.

Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos to retain SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe to retain Intercontinental Championship.

AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura ends in a double count-out.

