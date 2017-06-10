WWE great Matt Hardy welcomes his second child, see pics

Matt Hardy and Reby Sky welcomed their second son. (Source: Twitter) Matt Hardy and Reby Sky welcomed their second son. (Source: Twitter)

The Hardy Boyz, who made a return to WWE after seven years and won the Tag Team Title at the Wrestlemania, welcomed another member to their family. As the elder brother of the Hardys, Matt and his wife Reby Hardy welcomed their second child “Wolfie” Wolfgang Xander Hardy on Friday, June 9. Both Matt and Jeff missed this week’s RAW tapings owing to Reby’s pregnancy.

Matt took to the social media to welcome his second son where he also said that his first son “King Maxel” was excited to meet his healthy younger brother.

Welcome to the family… 💙 Wolfgang Xander Hardy 💙 Born at home & already fitting right in with @MATTHARDYBRAND & @BABYHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/n4dPRQaEoy — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) 9 June 2017

Making a return in WWE ring after a span of seven years, the duo went on to defeat the team of Enzo & Cass, Luke Gallows & Carl Anderson and Cesaro & Sheamus to win the tag-team gold. It was the team Extreme’s seventh tag team championship reign, which sadly ended at recently held RAW pay-per view Extreme Rules, after the team was defeated by Cesaro & Sheamus in a steel cage match.

However, the Hardys, who won their first Tag Team title in 1999, are the only team to win the title in three different decades.

WWE also congratulated the proud father on the birth of his second child in a post on WWE.com. “Congratulations to @MATTHARDYBRAND and his wife Reby on the birth of their second child, Wolfgang Xander Hardy!”

Congratulations to @MATTHARDYBRAND and his wife Reby on the birth of their second child, Wolfgang Xander Hardy! http://t.co/LsDk4rzeDo — WWE (@WWE) 9 June 2017

The sibling ribbing has already started.. pic.twitter.com/cKHNNFgRpH — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 10 June 2017

The 42-year old wrestler also posted a video on his social media accounts of Maxel playing with his younger brother. In his tweet, he said, “The sibling ribbing has already started..”

