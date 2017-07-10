WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results: Brock Lesnar beats Samoa Joe to retain the Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar beats Samoa Joe to retain the Universal Championship. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar beats Samoa Joe to retain the Universal Championship. (Source: WWE)

The first ever WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 lived up to its name with high drama and energy. The special event, comprising Raw superstars, featured Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match, Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz in a 30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match for the Tag Team Championship, and Brock Lesnar’s defends his Universal Championship title against Samoa Joe.

The best match from Sunday’s Raw-exclusive pay-per-view saw Matt Hardy stand in the corner with blood smeared all over his face.

WWE Great Balls of Fire match results:

Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (champion) beat Samoa Joe

It was the first ever encounter between Brock Lesnar and Samao Joe. Lesnar’s face at one point in the match went purple but his intentions weren’t deterrerd. The match was a short one but caused the necessary impact. Lesnar was attacked by his contender even before the opening bell rang. All that went in vain as Lesnar remained far removed from his title-winning victory over Goldberg at Wrestlemania.

such a monsterr pic.twitter.com/9450MebXQU — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) 10 July 2017

Ambulance Match

Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns

It was the ambulance match indeed as Reigns drove an ambulance with Strowman locked inside in the back. He went on to crash the ambulance into a semi before fire trucks arrived to rescue Strowman by getting the doors open.

However, Strowman, bleeding from the accident, threw a tantrum, refused treatment before Reigns threw him on the stage. It was Reigns who ended up in the ambulance, as Strowman emerged victorious.

GOT EMMMMMMMM AHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/8wOebt3s4F — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) 10 July 2017

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss via pinfall

There was strong energy in the match from the very beginning. Bliss landed punches at Banks but the tables turned as Banks landed on her with all her energy before Bliss escaped by rolling out of the ring.

Bray Wyatt defeat Seth Rollins via pinfall

“This is what a God looks like,” the words echoed at the end of the match as Wyatt screamed at Rollins face. Wyatt dominated from the beginning, including a superplex that shook the ring and a spiked DDT on the ring apron.

30-Minute WWE Iron Man Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Sheamus & Cesaro defeat The Hardy Boyz 4-3 to retain the titles

It was a typical Hardy Boyz act with a steady momentum and energy. All the four fighters were fearless. In just the opening 11 minutes, the heels built a 2-0 lead. The Hardys tried getting back and did succeed till a level, with just 3-2 behind but ended up falling 4-3 to retain the titles.

Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz defeat Dean Ambrose via pinfall to retain the title

Maryse and Miztourage provided enough distraction to stop Ambrose from winning the title. Curtis Axel jumped on the ring apron and was hip tossed in by Ambrose towards the end. But the distracted referee gave Bo Dallas the opportunity to clock Miz from behind.

Big Cass defeat Enzo Amore via pinfall

Cass was dominant in the match as Amore failed to overcome the challenge from Cass, who was pumped by the crowd support.

WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff Match for the Cruiserweight Championship

Neville defeat Akira Tozawa via pinfall to retain the title

Neville rolled out of the ring to avoid being pinned. It was clearly a match proving who is the smarter one and one could see that Neville would do anything to win the match. And so he did, kicking Tozawa in the stomach to set up the pin.

