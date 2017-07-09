WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017, matches, time in IST, when and where to watch on TV, live streaming

Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship title against Samoa Joe. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship title against Samoa Joe. (Source: WWE)

In the first ever Great Balls of Fire PPV introduced by the WWE, the matches on offer are nothing short of spectacular which makes the company’s intentions of proving that the PPV stands true to its name. The special event, comprising Raw superstars, features Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match, Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz in a 30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match for the Tag Team Championship, and Brock Lesnar’s defends his Universal Championship title against Samoa Joe.

WWE Superstar Edge reckoned that it might as well be called “Flaming Testicles”. “Before we go any further for how stoked I am for Joe vs. Brock, I gotta mention again this pay-per-view name is just brutal. I mean, come on. It’s a great song, I’m a fan of Jerry Lee Lewis, I appreciate everything he did, dancing on pianos, setting them on fire, he was a trendsetter, he was a groundbreaker; that song was from the 50s, I don’t know if it needs to be the name of a pay-per-view. I picture just flaming testicles now when I hear that. And then when you see the logo for it it just looks like flaming testicles,” he said in a podcast. But the real reason for the name? WWE CEO Vince McMahon found it funny. Or just the second word. WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle told The Dallas Observor, “That’s a pretty incredible name for a wrestling show, isn’t it? The head honcho Vince McMahon thought that the name was hilarious, and that’s pretty much the entire story.”

When is WWE Great Balls of Fire?

WWE Great Balls of Fire will be contested on July 9, 2017.

Where will the WWE Great Balls of Fire be held?

The Great Balls of Fire is slated to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday night.

What channel will broadcast the WWE Great Balls of Fire live?

The matches will be broadcast live on Ten network. It can also be seen in HD on Ten HD.

What time does the live coverage of WWE Great Balls of Fire start?

The live coverage of WWE Great Balls of Fire starts 5:30 AM.

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at WWE Network. IndianExpress.com will have all the results on Monday morning.

WWE Great Balls of Fire matches:

Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (champion) vs. Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

30-Minute WWE Iron Man Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Cesaro & Sheamus (champions) vs. The Hardy Boyz

Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz (champion) vs. Dean Ambrose

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff Match for the Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (champion) vs. Akira Tozawa.

