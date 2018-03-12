WWE Fastlane results: AJ Styles retains WWE title, John Cena’s road to Wrestlemania in doubt

AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship title. (Source: WWE) AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship title. (Source: WWE)

AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship by surviving a Six-Pack challenge against John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. In the process, he has also kept his Wrestlemania match against Shinsuke Nakamura intact. John Cena had gone for broke in the match, Attitude Adjusting everyone in the beginning and leaving just him and Styles. Unfortunately for the 16-time World Champion, that also made him the target of everyone in the ring.

This meant that, when the rest recovered, Cena became the prime target and he spent most of the match trying to fight his way back into an advantage. His defeat means that his path to Wrestlemania becomes more obscure. Dolph Ziggler had positioned himself as the spoiler of the party, becoming active as soon as he spotted someone slow down. Baron Corbin had adopted a similar strategy. As the battle wore on, Ziggler was dispatched with an Attitude Adjustment from Cena and Styles took out Kevin Owen with a Phenomenal Forearm. The countdown ended the match and Styles emerged with his Championship belt. Cena, as is the case usually, was humble in defeat but this result puts his future under some series questions. It also means that Styles’ Wrestlemania showdown with Shinsuke Nakamura remains intact.

WWE Fastlane results:

Breezango & Tye Dillinger def. Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev

Randy Orton def. Bobby Roode to become the new United States Champion

Natalya & Carmella def. Becky Lynch & Naomi

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day ended in a No Contest

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair def. Ruby Riott; Charlotte to battle Asuka at WrestleMania

WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin (Six-Pack Challenge)

