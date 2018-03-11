WWE Fastlane 2018 Match Card: When and where to watch WWE Fastlane, TV channel, live streaming

WWE Fastlane 2018: When and where to watch Six-Pack Challenge. (Source: WWE) WWE Fastlane 2018: When and where to watch Six-Pack Challenge. (Source: WWE)

The fight for a spot in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 34 will come alive at WWE Fastlane 2018 on Monday. The final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34 in this action-packed event features AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena and Baron Corbin. WWE will revert to dual-brand shows following WrestleMania starting with Backlash in May. In other matches, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair puts her title on the line to get a chance for retribution against Ruby Riott.

WWE Match-card:

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler (Six-Pack Challenge Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott

United States Champion Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella

When will WWE Fastlane 2018 take place?

WWE Fastlane 2018 will take place on Monday, March 12, 2018. AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship in a Six-Pack Challenge

Where is WWE Fastlane 2018 taking place?

The WWE Fastlane 2018 is taking place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

What time does the WWE Fastlane 2018 begin?

The WWE Fastlane 2018 begins at 4:30 AM.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE Fastlane 2018 LIVE?

The WWE Fastlane 2018 will be broadcast live on Ten 1 / 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3 / 3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE Fastlane 2018?

The WWE Fastlane 2018 will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website. You can also track progress of the WWE Fastlane 2018 on Indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd