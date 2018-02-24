WWE Elimination Chamber fight card: John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman in first-ever seven-man Elimination Chamber match

The first-ever seven-man Elimination Chamber will highlight the show. (Source: WWE) The first-ever seven-man Elimination Chamber will highlight the show. (Source: WWE)

On the road to Wrestlemania, the WWE Monday Night Raw superstars will face their toughest battle as they gear up to compete in one of the most gruelling matches ever constructed in the sports entertainment- the Elimination Chamber. The giant steel structure will create history this year as for the first time, seven men will compete inside the chamber to get an opportunity to headline the grandest stage of professional wrestling, Wrestlemania. Roman Reigns, The Miz, John Cena, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Elias and Seth Rollins will look to script history by registering a victory against all odds and go on to face the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania.

With seven people inside the ring, the rules for the chamber will be slightly different. Three people will start off things instead of two, while four people will be inside the glass cage. The people inside the cages will keep on be releasing randomly after every five minutes. A person is eliminated only by three falls count or a submission. The last man standing will be declared the winner.

The pay-per-view will also witness the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber match in history where RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will defend her title inside the chamber against Bayley, Mickie James, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and Sasha Banks. Another main highlight for the first Raw PPV in 2018 is the contract signing of former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey.

Here is the fight card for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2018:

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs The Miz vs Finn Balor vs Braun Strowman vs Elias vs John Cena in Elimination Chamber match

Sasha Banks vs Bayley vs Mickie James vs Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose vs Alexa Bliss for the Women’s Championship in Elimination Chamber match

Asuka vs Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey signs her WWE contract in the ring

Matt Hardy vs Bray Wyatt

Possible additions:

The Bar (c) vs Titus Worldwide for Raw Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs The Revival

