WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 results: Alexa Bliss wins the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss made history on Sunday as she successfully defended her title to win the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: February 26, 2018 12:22 pm
alexa bliss Alexa Bliss became the first woman to win the first-ever WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber. (Source: Alexa Bliss Twitter)
Alexa Bliss made history on Sunday as she successfully defended her title to win the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns prevailed as the winner of the first-ever Seven-Man Elimination Chamber Match. He will now challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

In a night that was highlighted by Ronda Rousey officially signing as a Raw Superstar before smashing Triple H through a table, Alexa outsmarted her doubters to keep her Raw Women’s Title intact, ensuring that she walks into WrestleMania as a champion.

Alexa’s patience paid off when Sasha Banks suffered a ruthless Bayley-to-Belly off the second rope. Bliss surprised everyone by instead pinning The Huggable One with a rollup, bringing the bout down to her and The Boss. And history was made that night.

The Big Dog Roman Reigns booked his ticket to his first one-on-one showdown with Brock Lesnar in the Universal Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. Roman Reigns outlasted six other Superstars inside the dreaded Elimination Chamber Match to earn his win.

Unfortunately, Reigns could not even enjoy his victory as Strowman attacked with a pair of Running Powerslams and a trip through the pod. Reigns had to be carried backstage.

Other results:

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Miztourage
Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus def. Titus Worldwide
Asuka def. Nia Jax
“Woken” Matt Hardy def. Bray Wyatt

