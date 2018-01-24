WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore fired after rape allegation

Enzo Amore has been accused of rape. Enzo Amore has been accused of rape.

WWE’s Enzo Amore, who was earlier suspended, has now been fired over sexual assault allegations from a woman in Phoenix, who claimed that the Cruiserweight Champion raped her at a hotel party in October, 2017.

A woman filed a report with Phoenix Police, alleging that Amore raped her on 19 October, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue, which is The Clarendon Hotel & Spa. Suspending him on Monday, WWE said in a statement that they have zero tolerance in matters of sexual harassment. “WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended,” said the statement. He was released a day later in a short statement by WWE.

The woman claimed on Twitter that she was in a mental hospital for 45 days after the incident took place in October.

OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people. pic.twitter.com/VhyG6oaDwg — philomena (@missgucciwitch) 22 January 2018

Like your side of the story matters at all? You said if I wasn’t down to suck his dick we could just hang but intsead you drugged me & left me for dead. @toopoor_ pic.twitter.com/CFBfXRzpIm — philomena (@missgucciwitch) 22 January 2018

Enzo told you & tyler he was going to rape me, you kissed me on the cheek & said “have fun be safe” then left so….ALLEGEDLY you’re a complete liar. http://t.co/roCijIyElR — philomena (@missgucciwitch) 24 January 2018

The police have opened a sexual assault investigation into the case.

