WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore fired after rape allegation

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been released by WWE after being accused of rape by a woman in Phoenix.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 24, 2018 9:01 am
WWE’s Enzo Amore, who was earlier suspended, has now been fired over sexual assault allegations from a woman in Phoenix, who claimed that the Cruiserweight Champion raped her at a hotel party in October, 2017.

A woman filed a report with Phoenix Police, alleging that Amore raped her on 19 October, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue, which is The Clarendon Hotel & Spa. Suspending him on Monday, WWE said in a statement that they have zero tolerance in matters of sexual harassment. “WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended,” said the statement. He was released a day later in a short statement by WWE.

The woman claimed on Twitter that she was in a mental hospital for 45 days after the incident took place in October.

The police have opened a sexual assault investigation into the case.

