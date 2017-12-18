WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Results: Jinder Mahal fails to regain WWE Championship title

AJ Styles defeats Jinder Mahal to retain WWE Championship title. (Source: WWE.com) AJ Styles defeats Jinder Mahal to retain WWE Championship title. (Source: WWE.com)

AJ Styles successfully retained the WWE Championship title against Jinder Mahal at WWE Clash of Champions 2017, reaffirming his status as the top dog on Sunday night.

Mahal rose to the occasion and stuck with the game plan that had brought him to the dance in the first place — his strength and his ruthlessness — while Styles focused on chopping away at Mahal’s leg with a series of bruising kicks. The ‘Modern Day Maharaja’ got a tad too ambitious in his attempt to finish the match, setting up for what appeared to be a Khallas off the turnbuckle, only for Styles to topple him with a leaping Pele Kick.

Despite nearly reaching the ropes, Mahal was forced to submit when AJ rolled him back into the middle of the ring, dashing his hopes of regaining the WWE Championship.

In other matches, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn salvaged their WWE careers in controversial fashion as they defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. The Bludgeon Brothers laid down the law against Breezango in a short, brutal battle while Mojo Rawley took down Zack Ryder after the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff.

In another match, Charlotte defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Natalya in a Lumberjack Match, with the ring surrounded by superstars. Charlotte had to contend with both Natalya and the entire SmackDown Women’s division, who patrolled the ring in a Lumberjack Match.

Here are the all the WWE Clash of Champions Results:

Mojo Rawley defeats Zack Ryder (Kickoff Match)

Dolph Ziggler defeats Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode to become the new United States Champion (Triple Threat Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat The New Day, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and Rusev & Aiden English

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeats Natalya (Lumberjack Match)

The Bludgeon Brothers defeat Breezango

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeat Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton

WWE Champion AJ Styles defeats Jinder Mahal

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd