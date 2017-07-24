WWE Champion Jinder Mahal receives jersey as a gift from Mumbai Indians, watch video

Mumbai Indians present Jinder Mahal with a jersey. (Source: Screenshot) Mumbai Indians present Jinder Mahal with a jersey. (Source: Screenshot)

Jinder Mahal received a gift from the Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians after he had given them a WWE Championship belt with custom-made plate on being crowned the champions. The IPL team sent the Maharaja a Mumbai Indians jersey with his name printed on the back.

Mahal retained the WWE Championship title as he left Randy Orton in ruins inside the Punjabi Prison on Monday, with help from the originator of the dreaded prison himself and former World Heavyweight Champion – The Great Khali.

In a video posted by WWE last week, Mahal, who was wearing the jersey, thanked Mumbai Indians saying that he felt proud wearing it. He said in the video, “Hello India, this is your WWE champion Jinder Mahal and I want to send a big thank you to the Mumbai Indians for sending me this custom jersey with my name on it. And I will wear it with pride. Cricket meri jaan!”

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had flaunted the custom-made belt when the team received it as a gift from the Mahraja. He had posted a picture of himself with the belt, saying “This is unreal 😲thank you Triple-H and @wwe for sending this @mumbaiindians,”

Triple H had congratulated the IPL winners for securing their third title – more than any other team in the cash-rich league.

