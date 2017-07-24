WWE Battleground results and updates: Jinder Mahal defeats Randy Orton to retain WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal retained the WWE Championship with help from the Great Khali. (Source: WWE) Jinder Mahal retained the WWE Championship with help from the Great Khali. (Source: WWE)

The WWE Battleground on Sunday was as exciting as it could get with the most awaited fight in the Punjabi Prison between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton, which also featured the Great Khali.

Here are the top results from the WWE Battleground on July 23:

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton

Jinder Mahal left Randy Orton in ruins inside the Punjabi Prison in the most awaited match of the week at WWE Battleground to retain the WWE Championship. And it was the former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali, who came to Mahal’s rescue.

Orton used every inch of the steel-enforced bamboo to accentuate his cruel intentions, and the best thing Mahal could say about failing to walk through three of the inner cage’s four doors in the allotted 60-second increments was that Orton had failed to do so as well.

The Modern-Day Maharaja only made it through Door No. 4 after The Singh Brothers emerged from under the ring and helped haul him, half-unconscious from an RKO, through the door.

John Cena def. Rusev

John Cena defeated his longtime rival Rusev in a Flag Match, earning a win for both himself and the country he calls home. With Cena representing America and Rusev his native Bulgaria, both patriots found themselves locked in a dead heat defending the honor of their nations.

Cena grabbed hold of the American flag and a grueling stop-and-start ensued, with each Superstar inching their colors halfway up the ramp. Eventually, the fight spilled to the top of the entryway, where Rusev set up a pair of tables next to the American podium for the ultimate statement maneuver — an Attitude Adjustment of his own through the tables.

Cena finally put the match away, planting his flag atop the pedestal and saluting it as he made his exit.

Kevin Owens def. AJ Styles to become the new United States Champion

Fittingly enough for a rivalry that has hinged on heartbreakers and shockers in equal measure, KO and Styles seemed to be one minute away from a full-on fistfight from the second the bell rang.

The proud champion swooped on The New Face of America like a Georgia-born bird of prey. Owens employed a ground-and-pound strategy to counter, muscling Styles down to Chinlock City. Even when Styles rallied to hit some of his more breathtaking maneuvers, KO hung tough, kicking out and countering almost everything the champion threw at him, including a springboard 450 and a Torture Rack-powerbomb hybrid.

Champion and challenger traded crossfaces while the groggy official slowly roused from his slumber, and the ref came to just as Owens managed to roll The Phenomenal One onto his back for the three.

Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis

Mike Kanellis suffered his first loss as a result after being defeated by Sami Zayn. Sami, as is his proclivity, rallied, booting Mike in the sternum and finally executing the over-the-ropes dive that was disrupted earlier.

