WWE Battleground 2017 Live Streaming: When and where to watch BattleGround, live TV coverage, time in IST

The most intense personal rivalry on SmackDown Live will reach its tipping point when WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will squares off against Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match at the WWE Battleground. Jinder Mahal-Orton clash in Philadephia is the first Punjabi Prison match in a decade. Orton, who has threatened the title holder of reclaiming back the gold, is seeking his 14th World title. Expect Orton to be as nasty and violent as we have seen in quite some time and Mahal to deliver the best performance of his career. Meanwhile, in the other matches, John Cena and Rusev will be in action when they take on each other in a Flag Match.

When is the Punjabi Prison match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton?

The Punjabi Prison match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton will be held on July 23, 2017, in WWE’s pay per view- Battleground.

What time is the WWE Battleground match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton?

The Battleground between WWE champion Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton begins at 8 PM (EST) for the main show. The pay-per-view will air live on the WWE Network. An hour long pre-show will lead up to the event.

What channel will air the WWE Battleground?

The pay-per-view will air live on the WWE Network. However, the Battleground will not air live on television in India. A repeat telecast will be broadcast on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD at 6 PM IST.

Where is the WWE Battleground being played?

The Battleground pay-per-view event will be played in Philadelphia. AJ Styles will be against Kevin Owens in a singles match for the United States Championship.

How do I get results of the WWE Battleground matches?

The main event of this year’s Battleground pay-per-view will be a Punjabi match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal. For results and updates, one can follow IndianExpress.com.

