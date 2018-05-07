WWE Backlash 2018 Live Results Live Updates Live Streaming: Seth Rollins retains Intercontinental Championship after beating The Miz

WWE Backlash Live Updates and Results: WWE’s first pay per view since Wrestlemania 33 is Backlash 2018 and it is being held at the Prudential Center, Newark. The event will feature stars from both the WWE stables, SmackDown Live and Raw. There is a plethora of superstars match-ups lined up and Backlash will feature matches between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs The Miz, Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura, the last of which is a no disqualification match. Backlash also features a match between Raw Women’s Champion Niz Jax vs Alexa Bliss, Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella vs Charlotte Flair and United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton. Catch live updates of WWE Backlash here.
Being the first PPV after WrestleMania, WWE Backlash has always been known to settle rivalries that couldn’t be finished on the grandest stage of them all. Backlash 2018 comes to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the first time and will be a co-branded event showcasing superstars from both Raw and Smackdown Live. This event will feature blockbuster matches including Roman Reigns Vs Samoa Joe, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch after their classic match at WrestleMania 34. Backlash will also feature Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass. Last year’s WWE Backlash witnessed Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton to win his first WWE Championship while Shinsuke Nakamura made his in-ring debut on the main roster.
Jeff Hardy just throws caution to the wind as he comes flying high to deliver a superkick to Randy Orton outside the ring. The fight is now taking place outside the ring and Hardy tries to take the fight inside but Orton then delivers a standing drop kick to Hardy as he tried to enter the ring and Jeff fell outside the ring! What a match!
WOW! This could be a Wrestlemania worthy match as the US Champion Jeff Hardy will take on The Viper Randy Orton for the belt. The Viper struck Hardy with an RKO outta nowhere in the last episode of Smackdown Live and Hardy will look to take something about it tonight. Who will pick up the win?
The Irresistible Force Nia Jax successfully defender her Raw Women's Title against Alexa Bliss after delivering a brutal powerslam. After her big win, she once again dedicated her victory to the WWE Universe and asked everyone to bring the fight to the bullies!
In the first fight of the joint Raw and Smackdown pay-per-view Backlash, things were kicked off with the Intercontinental fight when the Kingslayer and the Champion Seth Rollins took on The Miz. After a vicious battle that went back and forth, in the end, the Monday Night Rollins reigned supreme again as he picked up a massive win and retained his Intercontinental Title.
In the Kickoff show - it is Bayley who took on the leader of the faction known as Riott Squad, Ruby Riott. With the help of her team mates Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott picked up a massive win. No help from Sasha Banks to her former best friend Bayley!
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Backalsh - The highlights of the event are the big WWE title clash between Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura - and this time it is No rules. The Big Dog Roman Reigns will also be in action against Samoa Joe. And former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will also come out to take on Big Cass. Who will come out as the Big winners on the big night?