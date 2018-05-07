WWE Backlash 2018 Live Results Live Updates Live Streaming: Seth Rollins retains Intercontinental Championship after beating The Miz

Being the first PPV after WrestleMania, WWE Backlash has always been known to settle rivalries that couldn’t be finished on the grandest stage of them all. Backlash 2018 comes to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the first time and will be a co-branded event showcasing superstars from both Raw and Smackdown Live. This event will feature blockbuster matches including Roman Reigns Vs Samoa Joe, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch after their classic match at WrestleMania 34. Backlash will also feature Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass. Last year’s WWE Backlash witnessed Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton to win his first WWE Championship while Shinsuke Nakamura made his in-ring debut on the main roster.