WWE Backlash 2018 Results: AJ Styles retains WWE title after match against Shinsuke Nakamura ends in no-contest

WWE Backlash 2018 Results: AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura delivered a double low blow to each other. (Source: WWE) WWE Backlash 2018 Results: AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura delivered a double low blow to each other. (Source: WWE)

After the WWE Championship match between the Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura ended in a no-contest due to double count-out at the Greatest Royal Rumble Event in Saudi Arabia last week, Smackdown Live General Manager Paige announced that the rematch at the pay-per-view Backlash will be a No Disqualifications match to ensure that there is a clear winner. But on Monday night at Backlash, the fans were left disappointed after the match again ended in a no-contest, leading to the Phenomenal One once again retaining his title.

The fight that saw both the wrestlers going back-and-forth saw some amazing moments, one of which included the vicious strike to the Champion’s midsection from the second rope by the King of Strong Style that almost saw him clinch the title. But the resilience shown by Styles frustrated Nakamura, who thought he had match locked in the bags. Styles delivered a vicious calf crusher, but Nakamura changed the script of the match when he introduced a steel chair in the match, making the best use of No Disqualifications rules.

Highlights | WWE Backlash 2018

The King of Strong Style dropped Styles with an exploder on the chair and attempted a Kinshasa but Styles was quick to grab the chair and throw it on Nakamura’s torso, getting a massive advantage in the match. The final boil in the fight came when Styles ducked from a Kinshasa and tried to counter it with a Styles splash. But the Japanese mixed-martial-arts countered it with yet another low blow, only this time it was all legal.

After a DOUBLE LOW BLOW, neither @AJStylesOrg nor @ShinsukeN could answer the count of 1️⃣0️⃣, so AJ Styles is STILL your @WWE Champion! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Aql9vG3iZ2 — WWE (@WWE) 7 May 2018

Styles delivered a low blow of his own to Nakamura, showing that two can play at this game. After a series of attacks, both the wrestlers at the same time delivered a kick to each other’s shins at the same time and withered in pain in the middle of the ring as the referee counted to 10 and ending the match with a double count-out. With the Champion’s advantage, Styles retained his title.

WWE Backlash 2018 Results:

Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella def. Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan def. Big Cass; Cass delivered a vicious post-match attack

Elias’ WWE Backlash performance descended into Bedlam

United States Champion Jeff Hardy def. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax def. Alexa Bliss

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins def. The Miz

Ruby Riott def. Bayley (Kickoff Match)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd