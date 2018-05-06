WWE Backlash 2018 Live Streaming: Watch WWE Backlash 2018 Live Coverage in India, TV channel, Time in IST

WWE Backlash will take place at Prudential Center in Newark. (Source: WWE) WWE Backlash will take place at Prudential Center in Newark. (Source: WWE)

WWE Backlash 2018 will be the first pay per view since Wrestlemania 34. Taking place at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J, Backlash will feature some of the biggest matches including Roman Reigns Vs Samoa Joe, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch after their classic match at WrestleMania 34. Backlash will also feature Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass. The intense rivalry between Styles and Nakamura will be a No Disqualification Match. This was after their battle at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia resulted in a no-result and General Manager Paige later declared that both the superstars would have to wrestle each other in No D/Q match to get a clear result. Some of the other matches in this event include Intercontinental Championship match between Seth Rollins and The Miz.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella will also defend her title against Charlotte Flair. Here is all you need to know about the event.

When will WWE Backlash 2018 take place?

WWE Backlash 2018 will take place on Friday, April 27, 2018.

Where is WWE Backlash 2018 taking place?

WE Backlash 2018 is taking place in the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the first time the event is happening in Saudi Arabia.

What time does the WWE Backlash 2018 begin?

WWE Backlash 2018 begins at 8.30 pm with the kickoff-show. The main show will be telecast live from 9:30 pm IST onwards.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE Backlash 2018 LIVE?

WWE Backlash 2018 will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD in English. It is also available in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

How do I live stream WWE Backlash 2018?

The Backlash 2018 kick-off will be live streamed or can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. WWE Backlash can also be seen on the WWE network. You can also track the progress of the event on Indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd